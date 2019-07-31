Members of the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies join the grounds crew at Citizens Bank Park to help put the tarp on the field several hours before a scheduled baseball game in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A sudden burst of wind sent the tarp flapping, and players rushed in to help weigh it down. (Rob Maaddi/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — Players from the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies rushed to help the grounds crew put the tarp on the field when strong wind blew it out of control a few hours before Wednesday’s game.

Many of the players were stretching or playing catch in the outfield as the sky darkened and rain began at Citizens Bank Park. They quickly ran over to help the crew once the tarp started to swirl.

“It was crazy out there,” Giants reliever Will Smith said. “Some guys were getting pulled up. Both bullpens came together and we got the thing nailed down. It was a crazy three minutes there.”

Phillies reliever Adam Morgan said he hadn’t assisted with a tarp since he played college ball at Alabama.

“That thing is heavy,” Morgan said.

The crew had no trouble removing the tarp and the game started on time.

