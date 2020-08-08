Samardjiza went four-plus innings and allowed six runs on seven hits in a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. He is 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA in three starts.
The Giants have recalled left-hander Andrew Suarez from their alternate training site, but Kapler said he hasn’t finalized a revised starting rotation.
