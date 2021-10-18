“You can talk about his value both in how he played down the stretch and how much we missed him when he went down. Really, really important part of this team,” Zaidi said. “The qualifying offer decision we’ll have to think more about and I’m sure we’ll have some conversations with his representation as we did during the year. He’s happy here, I think he feels really appreciated. And we appreciate him. He’s been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last couple of years. He’s a big part of this team and we’ll certainly hope that those are productive dialogues.”