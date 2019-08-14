Oakland Athletics (67-52, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (60-60, third in the AL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Homer Bailey (9-8, 5.54 ERA) Giants: Tyler Beede (3-6, 5.61 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner threw seven innings, surrendering one run while striking out nine.

The Giants are 29-32 on their home turf. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Buster Posey leads the team with an average of .255.

The Athletics have gone 30-29 away from home. The Oakland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.04, Tanner Roark leads the staff with a mark of 4.06. The Giants won the last meeting 3-2. Madison Bumgarner earned his eighth victory and Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Brett Anderson registered his eighth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 15 home runs and is slugging .430. Scooter Gennett is 7-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 25 home runs and has 65 RBIs. Chad Pinder is 9-for-24 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Marco Estrada: (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.