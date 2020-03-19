Beede left an exhibition game after one inning on March 3 with tightness in his elbow, and an MRI exam the following day showed he had a flexor strain and a UCL sprain. The club gathered additional opinions on the injury before Meister determined surgery the best decision.
Beede had been competing for a spot in San Francisco’s starting rotation. He went 5-10 with a 5.08 ERA last season for the Giants.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.