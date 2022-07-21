Giants sign RHP Trevor Rosenthal to $4.5M, one-year deal

Rosenthal has a chance to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2020. He will be on the injured list with a hamstring strain initially.

He has the potential to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for big league games pitched: $50,000 each for 15 and 18 games; $150,000 for 23 games; $200,000 for 28 games; $250,000 for 33 games; and $300,000 for 38 games pitched. In addition, Rosenthal also could make $1 million in performance bonuses for games finished: $100,000 for 12 games; $150,000 for 15; and $250,000 each for 18, 21 and 24 games.