San Francisco Giants (60-61, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-60, second in the NL West)

9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (4-6, 5.32 ERA) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (4-2, 3.32 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Arizona and San Francisco will play on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 22-32 against teams from the NL West. The Arizona offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Giants are 30-27 against NL West Division opponents. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Kevin Pillar leads the team with an average of .255.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 59 extra base hits and is batting .320. Carson Kelly is 6-for-23 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Pillar leads the Giants with 47 extra base hits and has 63 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: day-to-day (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Shaun Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Steven Duggar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: 10-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.