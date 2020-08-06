San Francisco Giants (6-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-3, first in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado pitchers had an ERA of 5.56 last season while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

The Giants finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Francisco pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colorado leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (left index finger), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

