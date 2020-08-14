BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics for the 2020 home opener.
The Giants went 35-46 in home games in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 167 total home runs last season.
The Athletics went 45-36 on the road in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 257 total home runs last year.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (abdominal), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
