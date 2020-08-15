The Giants went 35-46 in home games in 2019. San Francisco batted .239 as a team last season and hit 167 total home runs.
The Athletics went 45-36 on the road in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 257 total home runs last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (undisclosed), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Frankie Montas: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.