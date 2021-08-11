Diamondbacks: RHP Noé Ramirez has been cleared from the COVID-19 injured list to resume baseball activities at Salt River Fields after being out since July 30. OF Stuart Fairchild, also sidelined by the coronavirus, was one day behind Ramirez’s schedule and should be cleared soon, manager Torey Lovullo said. Ramirez still must go through some of the Diamondbacks’ protocols in the next 24 hours or so. ... RHP Luke Weaver, working back from a strained rotator cuff in his pitching shoulder, threw three innings and 48 pitches in a start Monday for the club’s rookie ball affiliate and allowed four hits while striking out six. He played catch Tuesday and is set to pitch again Friday. ... LHP Caleb Smith (3-8, 5.48 ERA), who had started regularly since June 1, is moving back to the bullpen. He has made 31 appearances in 2021 with 13 starts.