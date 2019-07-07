Texas Rangers (47-42, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-32, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc (1-2, 4.62 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Twins: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Twins are 28-14 on their home turf. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .316.

The Rangers are 18-25 on the road. Texas is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Elvis Andrus with an average of .307. The Twins won the last meeting 7-4. Michael Pineda earned his sixth victory and Jason Castro went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Minnesota. Jesse Chavez took his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 21 home runs and has 55 RBIs. Nelson Cruz is 13-for-33 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Andrus leads the Rangers with 99 hits and has 45 RBIs. Rougned Odor is 9-for-28 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins Injuries: Jake Odorizzi: 10-day IL (finger), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (thumb), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.