The Rangers finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.02 last season while striking out 8.2 hitters per game.
The Orioles went 12-15 away from home in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last season.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Matt Bush: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).
Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).
