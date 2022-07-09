Gibson keeps ball in the park as Bohm, Phils edge Cards 1-0

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — Kyle Gibson kept the ball in the park this time against St. Louis, Alec Bohm broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Cardinals 1-0 Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gibson, tagged for four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park in his previous start, combined with a pair of relievers on a two-hitter.

The Phillies have won three games in a row and five of their last six.

Gibson gave up two hits and walked none in seven innings.

A week earlier in Philadelphia, Gibson allowed consecutive home runs by Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson. It was the first time in major league history a team homered four straight times in the first inning.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson allowed two hits and two walks in six scoreless innings after not pitching beyond the fifth in each of his previous four starts. St. Louis has lost seven of nine.

Darick Hall led off the Phillies ninth with a double against Giovanny Gallegos (2-3). Pinch-runner Mickey Moniak became the first runner of the game to reach third base on Didi Gregorius’ bunt single and Bohm followed with his go-ahead fly.

Yepez drew a leadoff walk from Corey Knebel to begin the St. Louis ninth and took third when Bohm threw away a grounder by Paul Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt stole second base as Arenado struck out, then Knebel retired Carlson on a weak grounder and Corey Dickerson on a fly to the warning track. Knebel got his 12th save in 16 chances.

José Alvarado (3-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

POWER OUTAGE

The Cardinals have gone 46 innings without scoring an earned run on a hit since Gorman’s RBI single in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Atlanta.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Connor Brogdon (COVID-19) will make his next rehabilitation appearance Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Brogdon was scheduled to pitch Saturday but experienced right forearm tightness.

Cardinals: INF/OF Brendan Donovan was away from the team with a non-COVID illness. ... Dickerson (left calf strain) was activated from the 15-day injured list and OF Conner Capel was optioned to triple-A Memphis. … RHP Drew VerHagen (right shoulder impingement) threw a scoreless inning Friday night for single-A Peoria, and LHP T.J. McFarland (COVID-19) threw a scoreless inning Friday night for Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT:

RHP Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.03 ERA) will start for the Cardinals. RHP Nick Nelson (3-1, 4.17) will start as an opener for the Phillies.

