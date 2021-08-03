Yankees: INF Gio Urshela (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injury list. The move is retroactive to Aug. 1. … Cole and LHP Jordan Montgomery were added to the COVID-19 injured lists. …New York purchased the contract of Koerner from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. … Ridings had his contract purchased from Triple-A and was added as a replacement player. … Gil was added as a replacement place from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. … OF Jonathan Davis was claimed off waivers from Toronto. He hit .143 (10 for 70) in 52 games with the Blue Jays this season.