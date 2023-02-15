Gio Urshela goes to arbitration with Los Angeles Angels

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Infielder Gio Ureshela went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, asking for $10 million rather than the team’s $8.4 million offer.
His case was heard by Fredric Horowitz, Jeanne Charles and Stephen Raymond.
Urshela is primarily a third baseman. He has a .275 batting average with 62 homers and 256 RBIs in parts of seven seasons with Cleveland (2015, ‘17), Toronto (2018), the New York Yankees (2019-21) and the Twins. He is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
___
