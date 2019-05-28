Kansas City Royals (18-34, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-29, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (3-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-1, 2.77 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals for a doubleheader Tuesday.

The White Sox are 10-12 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.19. Reynaldo Lopez leads the team with a 6.03 ERA.

The Royals are 7-10 against AL The Kansas City pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.25, Jakob Junis leads the staff with a mark of 5.58. The Royals won the last meeting 4-3. Wily Peralta notched his second victory and Hunter Dozier went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Nate Jones registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 13 home runs and is slugging .520. Tim Anderson has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Adalberto Mondesi leads the Royals with 41 RBIs and is batting .288. Dozier is 10-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .215 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Royals: 3-7, .252 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (right shoulder soreness), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (wrist), Welington Castillo: 7-day IL (head).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

