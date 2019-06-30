Minnesota Twins (53-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-42, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The White Sox are 19-15 against the rest of their division. Chicago has slugged .408 this season. James McCann leads the team with a mark of .529.

The Twins are 27-15 in road games. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for fourth in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a mark of .376. The Twins won the last meeting 10-3. Michael Pineda earned his fifth victory and Nelson Cruz went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for Minnesota. Ivan Nova took his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 RBIs and is batting .262. McCann is 11-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 53 RBIs and is batting .269. Cruz is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 60-day IL (calf), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.