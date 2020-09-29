BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Chicago will face off on Tuesday.
The Athletics are 22-10 in home games. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Chris Bassitt leads them with a mark of 7.9.
The White Sox are 17-13 on the road. Chicago’s lineup has 96 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 19 homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 55 hits and has 25 RBIs.
Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).
White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
