Chicago White Sox (15-18, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (18-15, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking for a series win with a victory over Cleveland.

The Indians are 4-8 against teams from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Carlos Carrasco leads them with a mark of 12.7.

The White Sox are 8-6 against AL The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.52. Reynaldo Lopez leads the team with a 6.69 earned run average. The White Sox won the last meeting 9-1. Ivan Nova earned his first victory and Yoan Moncada went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Trevor Bauer took his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 34 hits and has 19 RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-37 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 17 extra base hits and is batting .280. James McCann is 17-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (right arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: day-to-day (lower back stiffness), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.