BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox visit the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
The Red Sox went 11-20 on their home field in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.
The White Sox went 17-13 away from home in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team last year while averaging 8.9 hits per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).
White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
