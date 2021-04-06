The Mariners went 14-10 at home in 2020. Seattle pitchers struck out 7.8 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.03.
The White Sox finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 96 total home runs last year.
INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).
White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).
