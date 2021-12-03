Began in 1974, when players with two or more seasons of major league service were eligible. In the settlement of a two-day strike in 1985, the sides raised eligibility to three seasons starting in 1987, the first significant giveback by players during bargaining. As part of an agreement that followed a 32-day lockout in 1990, eligibility was restored to the top 17% of players by service time, with at least two years of service but fewer than three. That was raised to 22% in 2013.