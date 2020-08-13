BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.
The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay pitchers had an ERA of 3.65 last season while striking out 10.0 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 4-1.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Rafael Devers: (ankle).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
