The Tampa Bay bullpen was not taking any chances Thursday at Yankee Stadium as Ryan Yarbrough was en route to stopping the Rays’ MLB-record stretch of 731 straight games without a complete game. RHP Andrew Kittredge warned up several times, but when it became clear he wouldn’t pitch, his teammates had him stay on a bullpen mound for good luck. “There was one moment where he was standing on the other rubber and we gave up a hit or something, it was like, `Get over to that other rubber,’” Thompson said.