BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
The Orioles finished 24-52 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Baltimore hit 213 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.
The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last year.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (quad), Chris Davis: (undisclosed).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).
