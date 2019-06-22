San Francisco Giants (32-42, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-39, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (1-2, 6.67 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (3-4, 6.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Diamondbacks are 11-23 against NL West opponents. Arizona has hit 117 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with 20, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 16-19 against division opponents. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .225 batting average. Buster Posey leads the team with an average of .246. The Giants won the last meeting 11-5. Jeff Samardzija secured his fourth victory and Alex Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and six RBIs for San Francisco. Taylor Clarke took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 95 hits and is batting .309. Nick Ahmed is 9-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 24 extra base hits and has 29 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-25 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .257 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 6-4, .247 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (groin), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back), Pablo Sandoval: day-to-day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.