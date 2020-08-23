BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore pitchers had an ERA of 5.60 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.
The Red Sox finished 35-41 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team last season and averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the sixth time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.
INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
