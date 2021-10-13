“ I think the playbook is kind of we know each other’s playbook, so now it just goes to old school, we’re going to run the ball to the right and you’re going to have to stop us and it’s the Vince Lombardi,” Roberts said. “So it’s like we’re going to play, we know what we do, they know what we do, we know who they want to have the baseball in Game 5, they know who we want and the matchups that we’re trying to get, now it’s about going out there and executing and the best team wins.”