The Diamondbacks honored Goldschmidt with a tribute video before the game that highlighted some of his best moments. He also got a big ovation before his first at-bat in the first inning, when he drew a walk.

In the third, he drove a changeup from Alex Young over the right-center field fence for his 32nd homer of the year. It was also his 100th career homer at Chase Field, which is a stadium record.

Goldschmidt’s homer gave the Cardinals a 4-1 lead.

He was traded during the offseason for catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Luke Weaver, infielder Andy Young and a draft pick.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.