Goldschmidt out of Cards' lineup because of back tightness

“He’ll experience it from time to time,” Marmol said. “Usually he takes a day, it loosens up, he’ll get treatment and be back at it. That’s our hope.”

MILWAUKEE — St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to what manager Oliver Marmol described as back tightness.

The Cardinals had made a late switch in their lineup Monday, switching Goldschmidt from first base to designated hitter and having Juan Yepez play first base instead. Marmol said they made the move to try to keep the six-time All-Star off his feet as much as possible.