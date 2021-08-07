Rodgers left in the sixth after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from reliever Zach Pop. The team announced he had a bruised right hand and is day-to-day.
Gomber (9-6) threw 40 pitches in one inning of work Sunday at San Diego but looked strong in six innings against Miami. He allowed five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out the last four he faced.
Connor Joe drove in a career-high four runs with a sacrifice fly in the second, an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth. C.J. Cron, who hit two homers Friday night, had a two-run double in the fourth.
Colorado got all its runs off starter Jesús Luzardo (3-5). The Rockies scored three times in the fourth and three more in the fifth to build a 7-0 lead.
Lewis Brinson, who had three hits, doubled and scored for the Marlins. Brian Anderson had a two-run single and Jorge Alfaro added an RBI double in Miami’s four-run seventh.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (rotator cuff strain) threw his first bullpen since going on the 10-day injured list July 17, retroactive to July 14.
Rockies: Pitching coach Steve Foster was away from the team due to an illness that is not COVID-19 related. Manager Bud Black said Foster was feeling ill before Friday’s game and was sent home. He tested negative for the virus. “He’s got the flu — Type A — but he’s feeling better,” Black said. “It was a little rough yesterday. I think he’s got the old-fashioned flu and hopefully be back in a few days.”
SMOKY MOUNTAINS
The air quality in Denver was poor due to the fires in the West. A haze covered the area and obscured the view of the Rocky Mountains.
UP NEXT
LHP Kyle Freeland (2-6, 4.46 ERA) starts Sunday for the Rockies despite leaving his last outing after being hit on the foot with a line drive. X-rays were negative and he has felt good enough to keep his turn in the rotation. The Marlins had not announced a starter.
___
