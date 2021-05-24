Mets: 3B J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) will likely play at least three more rehab games, including one at first base, before returning. ... 1B Pete Alonso (sprained right hand) was to swing with two hands Monday and also will have at least one rehab appearance before returning, possibly next week. ... Nimmo (finger bone bruise) “probably will need some time,” Scott said. ... INF Luis Guillorme (oblique) could start a rehab assignment next week. ... RHP Seth Lugo (elbow surgery Feb. 16) likely will be activated May 31 or June 1. ... Conforto and 2B Jeff McNeil (hamstrings) likely won’t return until late June. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery on March 26 last year) is on track to be ready for the Mets in mid-June, but RHP Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring) is not likely to be ready until late June or early July, according to Scott.