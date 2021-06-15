Nationals: RHP Austin Voth (nose fracture) threw 23 pitches Tuesday in a simulated game. Voth was placed on the 10-day injured list June 8 (retroactive to June 7) after being struck in the face by a pitch. Martinez said Voth will be put back into the bullpen, as opposed to the rotation, when he returns. The Nationals want to be sure he is comfortable handling balls hit back at him before he pitches again in a game.