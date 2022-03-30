The four former stars will be on four teams that include players from women’s baseball and softball, development systems and content creators. MLB said the competition will take place on a “reduced version of a baseball field” with home plate mounted on a stage and the pitcher’s mound on a podium.

Each batter will get to swing at 25 pitches and take up to 10 of them, with home runs earning a point and catches by players in the outfield gaining one point for the defense. There are additional points for streaks and methods MLB said are inspired by video games.