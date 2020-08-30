The Dodgers are 14-5 on the road. Los Angeles has hit a league-leading 65 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the club with 11, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with seven home runs and has 16 RBIs.
Betts leads the Dodgers with 37 hits and is batting .289.
INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye), Elvis Andrus: (back).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).
