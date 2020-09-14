The Athletics are 23-11 against the rest of their division. The Oakland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.62, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 5.06.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis leads the Mariners with nine home runs and has 24 RBIs.
Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .467.
INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
