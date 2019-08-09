Tampa Bay Rays (66-50, second in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-68, fifth in the AL West)

; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jalen Beeks (5-1, 3.77 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.32 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Tampa Bay meet to begin a three-game series.

The Mariners are 27-33 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 182 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 26, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Rays have gone 35-22 away from home. Tampa Bay has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with 19, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 112 hits and has 68 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 111 hits and has 49 RBIs. Meadows is 13-for-40 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays: 7-3, .294 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back), Dee Gordon: (quad).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.