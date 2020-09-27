The Athletics are 25-14 against AL West opponents. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Jesus Luzardo leads them with a mark of 9.
The Mariners are 20-19 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 60 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Lewis leads the team with 11, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Athletics with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .482.
Lewis leads the Mariners with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (concussion), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Jake Fraley: (quad), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
