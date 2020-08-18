BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
The Dodgers finished 59-22 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.37.
The Mariners finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Seattle pitchers struck out 7.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.99.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).
Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
