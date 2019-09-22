Seattle Mariners (66-89, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-105, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (16-11, 4.14 ERA) Orioles: John Means (10-11, 3.65 ERA)

LINE: Orioles -120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Seattle will meet on Sunday.

The Orioles are 24-56 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 199 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads them with 34, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 33-47 away from home. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .318, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .356. The Mariners won the last meeting 7-6. Dan Altavilla earned his second victory and J.P. Crawford went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Tanner Scott registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 93 RBIs and is batting .286. Jonathan Villar is 11-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Narvaez leads the Mariners with 118 hits and has 55 RBIs. Kyle Lewis is 14-for-42 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Austin Adams: (ankle), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.