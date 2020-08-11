BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers square off against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.24 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.
The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 182 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Detroit leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), C.J. Cron: (left knee).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (left thumb), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Jose Abreu: (right hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
