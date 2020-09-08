The Padres are 15-13 against the rest of their division. San Diego has slugged .479, good for second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .663 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.
The Rockies are 13-13 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .422 this season. Trevor Story leads the club with a .544 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs and is batting .314.
Story leads the Rockies with nine home runs and is batting .294.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.