BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
The White Sox went 39-41 at home in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last year while striking out 8.1 hitters per game.
The Brewers went 40-41 away from home in 2019. Milwaukee averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 250 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (wrist), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).
Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).
