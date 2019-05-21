Minnesota Twins (31-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-25, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (3-3, 5.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Angels: Trevor Cahill (3-4, 6.96 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Marwin Gonzalez is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Minnesota readies to play Los Angeles.

The Angels are 13-11 in home games. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .255 batting average, Tommy La Stella leads the club with an average of .317.

The Twins are 16-8 on the road. Minnesota has hit 88 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Eddie Rosario leads the team with 13, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .471. Jonathan Lucroy is 7-for-25 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Rosario leads the Twins with 35 RBIs and is batting .260. C.J. Cron is 13-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .302 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 7-3, .303 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

