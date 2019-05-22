Minnesota Twins (32-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-26, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (6-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Harvey (2-3, 6.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota’s Gonzalez puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Angels.

The Angels are 13-12 in home games. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Twins are 17-8 on the road. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .336 is eighth in the league. Jorge Polanco leads the lineup with an OBP of .405. The Twins won the last meeting 8-3. Michael Pineda earned his fourth victory and Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Luke Bard registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with 19 extra base hits and is batting .223. Tommy La Stella is 18-for-42 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Polanco leads the Twins with 62 hits and is batting .339. C.J. Cron is 9-for-37 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .303 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (left ankle sprain), Kevan Smith: day-to-day (head).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.