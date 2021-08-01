White Sox: OF Billy Hamilton was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to the game with a right oblique strain. It’s the second time this season Hamilton has been on the IL with the oblique issue. “He’s so active, once in a while he tweaks it,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I don’t think it’s anything that’ll keep him out very long.” ... LF Eloy Jiménez (groin tightness) hit in the batting cage and did some running drills on Sunday. There’s a chance he’ll return to the lineup on Tuesday after missing the last four games.