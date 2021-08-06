The game turned when Kimbrel came in to start the eighth. The right-hander was dealt to the South Side from the Cubs as part of a selloff that also saw Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez get traded prior to the July 30 deadline. The eight-time All-Star gave up singles to Matt Duffy and Frank Schwindel before Andrew Romine tied it with a three-run shot to right.