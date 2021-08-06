Cubs: Five-time Gold Glove OF Jason Heyward (inflammation in his left index finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Manager David Ross said the finger has been bothering Heyward for “a pretty good bit” and he aggravated it taking batting practice at Colorado this week. Heyward is batting .198 with six homers and 22 RBIs. The Cubs also recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa. He was acquired July 26 from Oakland in the deal that sent reliever Andrew Chafin to the Athletics.