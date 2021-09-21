Twins: C Garver (low back tightness) returned from the 10-day IL and started. Manager Rocco Baldelli expects to play him every other day after he missed the last 25 games. ... SS Andrelton Simmons was reinstated from the restricted list and was available off the bench. The Curacao native missed a three-game series in Toronto last weekend due to visa issues. ... To make room on the roster, the Twins optioned C Ben Rortvedt and INF Drew Maggi to Triple-A St. Paul.